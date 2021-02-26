PS5 SSD storage upgrade coming this summer according to a report

A PS5 SSD storage upgrade could come via an update this summer, allowing us to make use of the console's extra SSD slot.

That's according to a new report in Bloomberg, which claims that this upgrade will turn on the PS5's M.2 slot, which is currently in the console but it is disabled. It's also aiming to increase the speed of the PS5's cooling fans, so as not to overheat the console while it uses extra power with the new SSD slot.

As it stands, both the disc-drive PS5 and all-digital PS5 come with 825GB of storage, leaving players with roughly 667GB after you account for the internal systems. This doesn't leave you with a great deal of space to play around with, which will mean you can probably only have a few choice games installed at any one moment. Considering too, how games like Call of Duty: Warzone clock in at over 100GB with all the patches added on top, console space is always an issue.

To make matters worse, you can't simply plug in an external hard drive to off-load all your PS5 games on Sony's latest console, with that function only being allowed for PS4 titles. After the planned firmware upgrade this Summer, you'll have to remove a plastic cover from the PS5 to get access to the spare M.2 drive.

According to Bloomberg, Sony said: “As previously announced, we are working to enable M.2 SSD storage expansion for PlayStation 5. The timing has not been announced and details will be shared later".

One potential downside to this expanded storage could be that we see the PS5 cooling fans get a bit louder if you're using expanded storage since it will strain the console more. One of the greatest things about the PS5 is how quiet it runs, especially when you consider just how loud some PS4 consoles could became towards the end of their lifecycles.

It's all well and good that this feature will be allowed eventually, but people are still struggling to even get their hands on Sony's console due to extremely limited supply of PS5 stock and a gargantuan demand.

