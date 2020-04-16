PS5 release plans, stock, and price have all been reportedly affected by COVID-19

The PS5 will launch in a reduced capacity, when compared to the PS4's launch, later this year due to the impact of COVID-19.

That's according to a new report from Bloomberg, which claims Sony has apparently told its manufacturing partners that it expects to produce "5 to 6 million units [of the PS5] in the fiscal year ending March 2021". For comparison, the PS4 sold 7.5 million units in its first two quarters alone.

The report also states that COVID-19 has impacted PlayStation's marketing plans for the PS5, as Sony's original plans for a grander PS5 reveal event may be ditched "due to infection fears" and current lockdown measures in place around the globe.

Citing multiple sources within Sony, Bloomberg's new article suggests the PS5 price could additionally be higher than expected at launch, between $499 to $549, as a result of both its hefty specs and limited stock.

What does this mean for you? Well, the good news is that Sony looks to be sticking to its Holiday 2020 release date as firmly as possible, which means a PS5 delay could be off the cards. However, this latest insight suggests you'll need to be willing to invest heavily for your day one unit in terms of both your money and time spent guaranteeing a pre-order, with a little bit of luck likely needed in addition.

Hopefully, we'll hear something more official from Sony soon, though PlayStation did only reveal the PS5 controller last week.

