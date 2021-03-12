PS5 is the fastest selling console in US history

The PS5 is the fastest-selling games console in US history.

Just below, you can see a report from NPD Group's Mat Piscatella, revealing the PS5's record-breaking sales success. This is after four total months on the market, ranked by the total dollar sales that the console has accumulated in the time on the market so far. That's a pretty astounding feat, especially for a console launching amidst a global pandemic.

US NPD HW - PlayStation 5 ranked as the 2nd best-selling hardware platform in February in both unit and dollar sales. PlayStation 5 is currently the fastest selling hardware platform in U.S. history (total dollar sales after 4 months in market).March 12, 2021 See more

Additionally, it's revealed that the PS5 is the second best-selling console for the month of February 2021. No prizes for guessing which hardware took the crown as the best-seller of February 2021: it's the Nintendo Switch, as Nintendo's handheld device continues to take the market by storm.

Elsewhere in the tweet thread, Piscatella reveals that Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury was the best-selling individual game of February 2021. Coming in at second position for the month is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which continues to sell mega-millions for Activision, while Persona 5 Strikers somewhat surprisingly takes position three on the best-sellers list for the month, jumping ahead of Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Madden NFL 21.

In all, it seems as though the PS5 has nothing short of a big success for Sony, since it launched last year in November 2020. Last year, sales of the PS5 in Japan were four times higher than that of the Xbox Series X, and Sony revealed that the console had totalled 4.5 million units sold worldwide by the end of 2020, equaling the launch of the PS4 over seven years ago.

Looking further ahead to the future, Sony has some incredibly lofty goals for the lifetimes sales of the PS5. Last year, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan revealed that the company was expecting the PS5 to surpass 100 million units shipped over the course of its lifecycle, which is no small feat. This would mean shipping 7.6 million units by November 2021 which, all things considered, PlayStation is well on the road to accomplishing.

