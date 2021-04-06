Project 007 is a new Bond story that's inspired by the entire film franchise

Project 007 will draw from the James Bond franchise's entire history, but its developers say it'll be an entirely original story.

Speaking with IGN , Hakan Abrak, CEO and co-owner of developer IO Interactive said that "there's always excitement around a new Bond. It's amazing, what they have done with the franchise over the years. Every Bond kind of defines a generation and it's amazing how they keep reinventing themselves over so many years. So, we're not only inspired by one movie, or games and whatnot. We're inspired by the whole thing, and just sucking things into us to make an original Bond, an original story, but that is absolutely true and recognizable in the values there is in Bond."

This isn't the first time that IO has outlined its plans for an original narrative, previously describing Project 007 as an origin story that won't be based on any James Bond actors - the studio is opting instead for its "own, digital Bond." This is, however, the first suggestion we've heard that the team is planning on drawing on the entire film franchise to influence its upcoming game, which suggests that fans of all Bond eras will find something to enjoy.

Whatever IO's plans for Project 007, it's unlikely we'll find out for a while yet. A series of job listings posted after the game's announcement at the end of 2020 suggests that it's still very much in the early stages of development .

No matter how long it takes them, Io Interactive is the perfect home for 007.