Preparations for God of War 2 begin as Sony starts hiring people familiar with God of War and next-gen software

You don't need to be Mímir to know that Sony Santa Monica is hard at work on a God of War sequel, and that it's probably coming to PS5... but we've found even more evidence to suggest that this is indeed the case anyway.

In recent days, a number of job listings have appeared on the Sony Santa Monica careers website, revealing the studio is recruiting for all sorts of roles, ranging from narrative implementation to combat design, and provide some major clues into its upcoming schedule for the next few years.

For one thing, several of the job postings – including one for a Senior Combat Designer, ask that candidates "must have knowledge of God of War (2018) and be able to speak in depth about the combat systems, mechanics and enemies", while others – such as this role for a Facial Blend Shape Character Artist – states that "next-gen video game platform experience is desirable."

Those two, on top of this Systems Designer role asking for someone with "expertise in action games or action RPGs," all but confirms that Sony Santa Monica is gearing up for full production on God of War 2, or God of War: Ragnarok... or whatever it's going to be called.

The studio's revamped take on PlayStation icon Kratos achieved both critical acclaim and exceptional sales last year, and the God of War ending itself teased more to come from the ever angry Greek deity, so it's no surprise that a sequel is now in development. Previous God of War sequel teases have promised that "Ragnarok is Coming" via a free PS4 theme, which gives you an idea of what to expect from its follow up (hint: Ragnarok is basically the Norse Brexit i.e. the end of days).

In any case, don't expect a trailer or anything like that anytime soon, as PlayStation fans still have Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us Part 2 to look forward to until we can even start thinking about the next-generation line-up. One thing's for sure, though; Kratos will be back.

