Exclusive Elden Ring interview with Miyazaki headlines next issue of Edge and here's how to pre-order

A world-exclusive interview with Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring creator Hidetaka Miyazaki is set to headline the next issue of Edge magazine.



Pre-orders for the issue are officially live now on Magazine's Direct, so you can secure your copy of the highly anticipated interview with the Miyazaki.

The comprehensive chat will look at how he's approached designing an open-world game, how Elden Ring compares to Ultimate Game of All Time winner Dark Souls, as well as why Miyazaki doesn't play his own games after he finishes them.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

There's also new information on Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin's involvement in development, alongside brand new details about the game's world, including the mega-axe wielder you can see on this issue's cover.

For anyone who wants to be fully prepared before their trip into Lands Between, this interview is an absolute must-read, and pre-ordering today ensures you'll be one of the first to read this exclusive interview with Miyazaki when issues ship on December 30.

On top of that, the magazine also includes Edge's end-of-year review as well as the Edge awards, with an exhaustive look back at the games that shone in 2021. There is also a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Oxenfree, reviews of Halo Infinite, Battlefield 2042, and Solar Ash, alongside a retrospective on From Software's Frame Gride.

If you can't wait, then you can pick up Edge 366 in UK shops now, as well as ordering via Magazines Direct. To buy the issue digitally, head to Apple’s App Store or PocketMags.



