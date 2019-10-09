Pokemon Sword and Shield's first town artwork looks like a dream

Pokemon Sword and Shield art director James Turner took to Twitter today to reveal the first artwork for a town in the game, and now I can't stop looking. It's about as cozy and comforting as a fresh cup of tea, depicting a small winding road in the valley between two quaint homes billowing smoke from their chimneys. Seriously, why can't this place be real life?

First town artwork for Pokémon Sword and Shield. I really wanted to convey how pretty the countryside of the UK can be. pic.twitter.com/aPWWoE3bV9October 8, 2019

Turner took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal his work, expressing "his desire to convey how pretty the countryside of the UK can be" - mission accomplished, Turner. Pokemon Sword and Shield will introduce a brand new locale for the Pokemon series, the fictional Galal region, inspired by the rolling hills and country roads of the UK's more rural areas.

Of course, there's a lot more to Galar than the picturesque scene depicted in Turner's wonderful artwork. There's also snowy mountains, contemporary cities, sprawling plains, dark caves, and more. I can't wait to see what sort of Pokemon spawn from these new and varied environments.

What's better is that along with the new and expansive region of Galar to catch Pokemon, Sword and Shield seems to bring an emphasis on exploration and open-world elements brand new to the franchise. Exploring the Wild Area, which "connects several different towns and cities," will allow you to take control of the camera while you encounter different Pokemon depending on the weather and location, as well as other players if you're connected to Switch Online.

Pokemon Sword and Shield release exclusively on Nintendo Switch November 15.