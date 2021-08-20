Pokemon player discovers handy bike trick after 15 years

A Pokemon player has discovered a trick that should make getting around in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl a little easier.

In a post on the Pokemon subreddit, user AbbeDrewNear, who says they've been playing Pokemon for years, drew attention to a feature in the original Gen 4 games that they'd never spotted before. Certain towns in the Sinnoh region feature bike racks, but while they might look like a little extra decoration, it turns out players can interact with them.

Doing so offers a prompt asking the player if they'd like to ride their bike. Select 'Yes', and you'll immediately jump onto your vehicle, assuming you've already unlocked it.

While it's a handy tip, the feature appears to only be available in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl's Sinnoh region, and even then only in a few locations; the southwest corner of Jubilife City, outside the Pokemon Centre in Oreburgh city, and scattered throughout Eterna City. It's also worth noting that while this is technically quicker than navigating through the menu every time you want to go for a ride, I've never met anyone who didn't have their bike bound to their quick-select registered item slot.

Nevertheless, this is a detail that seems to have passed by the majority of the fanbase. The few people beneath AbbeDrewNear who did now about the bike racks say they've only recently found out, or discovered the trick by simply spamming the 'A' button on every little detail in Game Freak's games. Whether the feature will return in the Gen 4 remakes remains to be seen, but with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl set to release in just a few months, we should find out pretty soon.

