Pokemon Legends: Arceus gets a Hisuian Growlithe distribution event later this month

A Pokemon Legends: Arceus Hisuian Growlithe distribution event will take place at GameStop in the US at the end of the month.

As reported by Serebii.net , Pokemon fans have begun spotting some signage for the event in their local GameStop stores across the US. No official announcements have been made about this event as of yet, however, according to the signs, it will run from February 25 until March 13 and will give Pokemon Legends: Arceus players a Hisuian Growlithe as well as 20 Feather Balls.

Unfortunately, this is all we know about the event so far. This includes whether or not there will be an international version of the event outside of the US. This will be the first Pokemon Legends: Arceus event and the first one of 2022, since the last Pokemon distribution event took place in GameStop back in November 2021 for Pokemon Sword and Shield and gave players the chance to pick up a Shiny Zamazenta.

In other Pokemon Legends: Arceus news, there’s a chance we could be getting some DLC for the recently released game - sooner than you may expect too. This is according to a Pokemon leaker who claims that Pokemon Legends: Arceus fans should expect some new content for the game as soon as April 2022 . Of course, this is just speculation at this point as Nintendo hasn’t made any sort of announcement relating to this yet. If true though, we should expect to hear more within the next month or so.