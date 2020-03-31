Niantic is letting players in Pokemon Go raid from home

Niantic is making changes to the features and live events so players in Pokemon Go can raid from home.

In a blog post on its official website, Niantic revealed some of the live events in the game are set to see changes to how they work. Trainers, for example, will be able to take part in a Pokemon Go raid from home, while other changes will be coming to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Ingress.

"We are adding to our product roadmap so we can enable more ways to play inside and around the home in the coming days and weeks, when the world needs it most," the post states. "We have always believed that our games can include elements of indoor play that complement the outdoor, exercise and explore DNA of what we build. Now is the time for us to prioritize this work, with the key challenge of making playing indoors as exciting and innovative as our outdoor gameplay."

Ninantic has outlined that it will be enhancing in-game virtual social features so players can stay in touch when they can't meet in real-life, including soon being able to team up with friends and take on Raid Battles together in Pokemon Go "from the comfort of home."

Given that players are now having to stay indoors for an extended period, live events this summer will see some changes so they can be enjoyed from home, too. "We're reimagining what it means to participate in a Nintanitc live event this summer, and putting our creative energy towards bringing excitement directly to your home." The developer revealed its working on an "entirely new way" to experience Pokemon Go Fest, with the promise of more details to follow soon.

Stay up to date with all the latest releases with our guide to all of the upcoming games 2020.