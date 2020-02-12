Clone Pokemon are coming to Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO 's pocket critters will be receiving a cosmetic update in the form of Clone Pokemon on February 25.

Much like the update in which we got a look at the Alolan counterparts of our favourite battle buddies, this update will feature the reskinned versions of certain Pokemon.

Where to find Clone Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Cloned Pikachu: will photobomb photos of other Pokemon

will photos of other Pokemon Cloned Charizard: available in four-star raids

available in four-star raids Cloned Venusaur: available in four-star raids

available in four-star raids Cloned Blastoise: available in four-star raids

available in four-star raids Armoured Mewtwo: making its return in raids

What are Clone Pokemon?

If you’re not quite clued up on old school Pokemon, there’s a chance you have no idea what we’re talking about. Clone Pokemon originate from the first movie, aptly named Pokémon: The First Movie. In the film, Mewtwo creates an army of Pokemon, burning a distinct pattern into their skin in the process. The scene was both sad and unsettling, so now you get to relive those er, cherished memories by rounding up a bunch of clones for your collection. Hopefully we’ll see more Clone Pokemon make an appearance, as in the movie, Mewtwo created 24 of them in total:

Charizard

Squirtle

Blastoise

Pidgeot

Pikachu

Sandslash

Nidoqueen

Vulpix

Ninetails

Wigglytuff

Vileplume

Meowth

Psyduck

Golduck

Tentacruel

Rapidash

Dewgong

Hitmonlee

Rhyhorn

Seadra

Scyther

Gyarados

Vaporeon

Venusaur

In addition to the clone event, Pokemon GO has a plethora of upcoming events spanning February, covering Valentine’s Day and Pokemon Day, (February 27) and with the newly released Pokemon Home, you’ll be able to collect to your heart's content.

Have you just started in Pokemon GO? Check out our write up of Pokemon Home introducing Grand Oak.