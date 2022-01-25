PlayStation will reportedly get "at least" the next 3 Call of Duty games despite Microsoft buying Activision

"At least" the next three Call of Duty games will reportedly be available on PlayStation platforms despite Microsoft's historic purchase of series publisher Activision Blizzard.

That's according to a new report from Bloomberg, which claims that Activision Blizzard had already committed to releasing the next "few" Call of Duty games on PlayStation prior to its purchase by Microsoft. However, the report suggests that it's less clear which platforms Call of Duty will support afterwards.

It isn't a big surprise that Call of Duty is staying on PlayStation in the immediate future. Xbox boss Phil Spencer spoke out following the announcement of Microsoft's Activision deal, expressing his intent not to "pull communities away," and he revealed soon after that Xbox had told PlayStation it plans to honor existing agreements to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation.

For Sony's part, the house of PlayStation signaled in the wake of last week's big purchase that it expects Activision Blizzard to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation.

Today's report adds some specificity to these forecasts, though Microsoft hasn't officially confirmed this news. Neither Microsoft nor Sony has said anything about exactly how long we can expect to see Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games on PlayStation platforms, but we now have a fair indication. Granted, "at least" three more games leaves some wiggle room for even more Call of Duty PlayStation games, but it's unlikely we'll see any fewer.

The Bloomberg report doesn't list which Call of Duty games are on the way next, but a tweet from noted leaker Tom Henderson claims they include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for 2022, an untitled Call of Duty game from Treyarch next year, and also "Warzone 2" in 2023. As ever, take any unconfirmed information with a healthy dose of skepticism until we hear directly from Activision or a Call of Duty studio.

This could stretch out Call of Duty's PlayStation support well into the 2020s, as a recent report suggests Activision is considering ditching Call of Duty's yearly release schedule.