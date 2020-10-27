PlayStation boss says Sony may "bolster our in-house capability" with more studio purchases

Sony has indicated that they're open to getting more studios into their in-house production network. With the PS5's highly anticipated release day coming ever closer, the company's desire to expand its group of in-house studios seems to be growing.

Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, sat down with Reuters to discuss the company's imminent future in the wake of the PS5's success in smashing sales records previously set by the PS4. Ryan indicated that the console might not be available to all who want it due to high demand.

With rivals like Xbox releasing new consoles of their own on the horizon and competition in the industry ever-expanding, Sony is looking to the help of its in-house development teams to broaden their lineup and make the PS5 a must-buy.

Ryan indicated in the interview that Sony intends to grow its assets organically through mergers and acquisitions. "Where we can bolster our in-house capability with selective M&A," said Ryan, "that might be possible."

Sony has seen success with its wide variety of exclusive titles, and it's now partially relying on those very same titles to help it stand out from the pack in a competitive market. The company is currently looking to court the loyalty of gamers with titles such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which will boast higher-quality graphics and sound when played on the PS5 compared to its predecessor.

Only time will tell what studios will be in Sony's sights for future titles, but it can be anticipated that they'll be on the lookout for teams that can successfully boost the new console's lineup.

