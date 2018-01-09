Play Dragon Ball FighterZ's free open beta this weekend and try these 11 characters

You've probably seen Dragon Ball FighterZ's nostalgia-perfect cartoon visuals in screenshots or trailers by now, but starting this weekend, you can try the game out for yourself. The Dragon Ball FigherZ open beta will begin for all on Sunday, January 14 at midnight PST (8am BST), with a 24-hour headstart the previous day for folks who digitally pre-order the game on PS4 and Xbox One. The open beta will end on January 15 at 11:59pm PST (January 16 at 7:59am BST).

EARLY ACCESS for FighterZ who pre-ordered digitally on X1 or PS4. Starts Jan. 13 from midnight to 11:59pm PST! Open Beta for ALL starts Jan.14 at midnight & ENDS at 11:59pm PST on the 15th!#DBFighterzBETA Pre-order your copy: https://t.co/qBSpAZa7qh pic.twitter.com/6kW8DO4LQcJanuary 9, 2018

That tweet shows all of the playable characters, stages, and modes that will be featured in the open beta, but if you can't load it up right now I gotcha covered. Tl;dr: It's a lot of stuff! Especially since the beta will only last two days (or three with the head start).

Dragon Ball FighterZ open beta playable characters

Goku

Vegeta

Gohan (Adult)

Frieza

Majin Buu

Cell

Piccolo

Krillin

Nappa

Android 18

Beerus

Dragon Ball FigherZ open beta playable stages

Planet Namek

World Tournament Arena

West City

Volcano

Wasteland

Cell Games Arena

Rocky Field (Evening)

Dragon Ball FighterZ open beta modes/features

World Match: This is the standard online match.

Battle Tutorial: Learn to punch hard and shoot ki beams.

Rankings: See the worldwide rankings.

Replay Channel: Study your greatest victories and most humiliating defeats.

Stamps: You can collect little emoji-style stamps for online communication - like Line but with more shouting.

Lobby Avatar Customization: Pick and style the chibi lil' DBZ character who represents you in multiplayer lobbies.

Two Dramatic Scenes: These are mid-match events that replicate pivotal moments from the show - experiment with different characters to find them!

Once you get your fill of the beta, you won't have to wait long to try more: Dragon Ball FighterZ will be released on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on January 26.