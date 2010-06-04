Popular

PICS: Super Street Fighter IV premium swimsuit theme

Why should the DOA girls have the monopoly on sexy?

But it's true, June 15 will see this delightful menagerie of bathing beauties strip off and lay about on your 360's dashboardfor a mere 240 MS points. Wanna see some pics? Thought so...


Above: How your friends list will look. Makes a change from Afterburner...


Above: These two are large background images. Which is your fave?

We dofeel thatsubmissive pose is a bit out of character for Chun Li. Or maybe we're analysing it too much. Might have to go and lie down for a bit, to be honest.

You can check out Capcom Japan's official sitehereto see the rest of the (less sexy) themes that are coming, but we're sure you'll agree this Number 7 is the best. Will you be buying it? Let us know in the comments.

04 Jun, 2010

Justin Towell

Justin worked on the GamesRadar+ staff for 10 whole years. Imagine that. Now he is a contributor, specialising in racing games, retro, and Sanic.
