Persona 5 is one of three big games added to PS Now for November

PlayStation Now's November update adds three popular games, including Persona 5 , Middle-Earth: Shadow of War , and Hollow Knight . Persona 5 will be available for download on PS4 and to stream on PS4 and PC until February 4, while Shadow of War can be downloaded and streamed on either platform for the same period of time. Hollow Knight is listed as "Ongoing Access" on the PS Now website.

The PS Now streaming service features more than 800 PS2, PS3, and PS4 games and you can get it for $10 a month or $60 a year. The service allows you to stream any of the games in its catalog to your PS4 or PC, while PS4 and PS2 games can also be downloaded directly to your PS4.

Persona 5 is one of the most highly-acclaimed titles on the PS4, and reason enough to consider the PS Now subscription service. Susan Arendt's review emphasizes how polished, sharp, and smartly-designed Persona 5 is. She originally wrote for GamesRadar: "Each one of its elements - the writing, the music, the combat, the damn menus for crying out loud - is precisely tuned to work with everything else to create an experience that's perfectly realized from the moment it begins. Its structure is so well-balanced and seamless, it's as if it sprang, fully formed, from the collective unconscious of its development team… which, given the game's plot, would make a fair amount of sense."

Meanwhile, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War is the 2017 follow-up to Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor. Building on Mordor's excellent combat, moody environments, and innovative Nemesis system, Shadow of War is the most fun I've had in a Lord of the Rings game since the Gamecube trilogy. It might not boast the accolades Persona 5 does, but it's more than worth checking out.

Hollow Knight is an undeniable indie darling and a highly-regarded Metroidvania, if they're your jam. The fact that PS Now will feature Hollow Knight seemingly indefinitely is a big boost to the service's value to indie fans.