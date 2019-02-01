Overwatch players use the new Paris map's playable piano to recreate songs from Tetris, Undertale, Mario, and more

Overwatch got a new map called Paris earlier this week - at least on the PTR server - and apart from an exciting new battlefield, it added a playable piano to the game. There's a full-fat concert piano tucked away in the Hotel Beau Ciel, and by shooting its surprisingly well-tuned keys, players have been playing all manner of songs, from timeless orchestral classics to modern video game themes. It's only a matter of time before players use multiple characters and abilities in seamless duets, but for now, here are some of the best solo songs created thus far.

Let's start with a retro staple. Here's brokenstyli's Soldier 76 playing the Super Mario Bros. theme song . I like how it takes Soldier a minute to warm up here. Sometimes you just have to smack the piano with the butt of your rifle, ya know?

For more modern video game music, we've got Lyeaf playing Megalovania from Undertale using Widowmaker. Having infinite ammo definitely makes it easier to pull off a smooth performance.

I haven't seen any Chopin yet, sadly, but there's plenty of Overwatch Beethoven going around. Here's Emma Chasey's view of Fancyraptor playing Beethoven's Fur Elise . (Seriously though, somebody please do Chopin. $20 to anyone who tackles Minute Waltz AKA The Waltz of the Little Dog. )

Right, back to this century. Toto's Africa was recently covered by Weezer, so it's only fitting that corrosionOW would give it a Symmetra cover.

And there's plenty more where that came from. Cakechievables has a nice roundup of player recreations, including Take on Me from Reddit user FormativeCobra0 , Sugar Plum Fairy from Drunken_Queen , and Ode to Joy from 379447984 , who I can only assume is a robot.