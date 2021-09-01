Overwatch 2 release date could release in Q2 2022 according to new report

The Overwatch 2 release date could potentially be set for Q2 2022, according to a new report which quotes multiple industry sources.

In a recent Dexerto article , that goes behind the scenes of the Overwatch League (OWL), it was revealed that several Activision Blizzard sources had stated that the game was expected to release in Quarter 2 of 2022, meaning sometime between April and June 2022.

According to the sources quoted in the article, the team is "more than aware" they need to get Overwatch 2 out soon and that they've apparently been told to lock in the game’s features and get it ready to ship soon. The source also stated that "we’re looking to get it out before the Summer of 2022." This release window does make a lot of sense as Activison itself did say previously that Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 aren't releasing in 2021 making mid-2022 a lot more plausible.

It was previously stated that Overwatch 2 might not launch until 2023 however the same Dexterto article debunks this claim with one of its sources stating that this was incorrect and that "getting the game out as soon as possible was now a high priority." Although not officially confirmed yet, this is exciting news for Overwatch fans who have had to wait a long time for the sequel after it was first announced during Blizzcon 2019.

In other Overwatch news, a new map was recently launched in the game which transports players to Italy. Known as Malevento, the new map can be found in Overwatch’s Public Test Server on PC and is exclusively a free-for-all deathmatch map. If you don’t play Overwatch on PC but still want to experience Malevento, don’t worry, it is due to launch in full on all platforms on September 28, 2021.

For all the details you need to know about the ongoing lawsuit facing the Overwatch publisher, you can read up on our Activision Blizzard lawsuit explained guide for more.