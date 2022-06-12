Overwatch 2 is free-to-play and out in early access this October

Activision Blizzard has confirmed that Overwatch 2 will launch on October 4 in early access, and its PvP segment will be free-to-play.

Overwatch 2 launches into early access on October 4 for PC, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The game will feature cross-platform play and cross-progression.

Blizzard's press release (opens in new tab) only mentions PvP here, so it looks like the story-driven segment of the game will be delayed from the early access launch. Junker Queen will be available as part of the October 4 release.

