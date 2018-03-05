Oscar winners 2018 - The full list of 90th Academy Award winners

The Oscars 2018 is officially done and the Oscar winners of 2018 must be feeling pretty fantastic right about now. Congratulations are in order to all the winners and nominees; landmark accolades include Jordan Peele being the first African-American winner of the Original Screenplay award for Get Out, and The Shape of Water taking numerous awards, proving that sci-fi films are finally getting recognition from the Academy. If you missed the awards ceremony yourself, here's a full list of the winners in every category - see if your Oscars 2018 predictions were right!

Best Picture: The Shape of Water

Best Director: Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)

Best Lead Actor: Gary Oldman ( Darkest Hour )

Best Lead Actress: Frances McDormand ( Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri )

Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney ( I, Tonya )

Best Original Screenplay: Jordan Peele ( Get Out )

Best Adapted Screenplay: James Ivory (Call Me by Your Name)

Best Animated Feature: Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson ( Coco )

Best Animated Short: Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant (Dear Basketball)

Best Film Editing: Lee Smith ( Dunkirk )

Best Visual Effects: John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer ( Blade Runner 2049 )

Best Foreign Language Film: Chile (A Fantastic Woman)

Best Live Action Short Film: Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton (The Silent Child)

Best Documentary Short Subject: Frank Stiefel (Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405)

Best Production Design: Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau (The Shape of Water)

Best Sound Mixing: Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo (Dunkirk)

Best Sound Editing: Alex Gibson, Richard King (Dunkirk)

Best Documentary Feature: Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan (Icarus)

Best Costume Design: Mark Bridges ( Phantom Thread )

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick (Darkest Hour)

Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins (Blade Runner 2049)

Best Original Score: Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water)

Best Original Song: "Remember Me" by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Coco)

