Oh, boy: Sony has held talks over an R-Rated God of War movie

Ever wanted to see Kratos committing deicide and dismembering a few holier-than-thou Olympians on the big screen? An R-Rated God of War movie would be just the ticket, wouldn’t it? In fact, there appears to have been previous movement on that very topic, as Daredevil season 1 showrunner Steven DeKnight reveals he had talks with Sony.

“I had some early conversations with the good people at Sony PlayStation about it,” DeKnight reveals to ComicBook.com. Not only that, but Sony were (surprisingly) the ones who were keen on making sure there was enough blood and gore to go around if Kratos were to make his film bow in a God of War movie.

“When I sat down with the Sony PlayStation people,” DeKnight teases, “One of the first things we both said is R-rated,” simultaneously making God of War lovers the world over both squeamish and silent with expectation in equal measure. Two words: Poseidon. Eyeballs.

But don’t get your hopes up too much, as the Pacific Rim: Uprising director admits “I have no idea if that's going to happen. I'm not in any kind of conversations right now, but hopefully somebody will make a movie out of that franchise. I think it's a phenomenal franchise.” Boo!

Still, we can but dream. The franchise is riding the crest of a wave – and has arguably never been more popular – thanks to God of War’s triumphant 2018 return. Seeing an adaptation of the Ghost of Sparta murdering and maiming his way through the pantheon of Greek gods, or adapting the quieter, but no less brutal tale of Kratos and Atreus would surely be a sight to behold.

Pretty please, Sony?