From Cyberpunk 2077 to Watch Dogs Legion, explore the 50 hottest PS4 games on the near horizon in Official PlayStation Magazine #164

The next year of PS4 and PS VR games is looking incredible. We caught up with dev team behind Final Fantasy 7 Remake to go hands-on with this return to Midgar, and it's incredible. To celebrate we created four exclusive collectible covers for the latest issue of Official PlayStation Magazine, featuring the returning main heroes: Cloud Strife, Tifa Lockhart, Barret Wallace, and Aerith Gainsborough.

Final Fantasy VII Remake's producer Yoshinori Kitase told us this issue: "In the Remake there really is this greater emphasis on the characters, their expressions, and the storytelling as well – using this new technology and many of the things we didn’t have when we made the first game. It really does allow us to make the characters more expressive and really ramp up that immersiveness that you get in the game and the story.”

Hottest 50 PS4 games for 2019 and beyond

(Image credit: Future)

There are another 49 games to read about, too. To find out where they land though, you'll need to pick up a copy of Official PlayStation Magazine #164, on sale now. There's rumours of The Last Of Us Part II releasing in February next year, and we take a look at George RR Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki's Elden Ring. Plus we chat to Tim Schafer about Psychonauts 2, go hands-on with Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, and take a look at Cyberpunk 2077's latest demo.

"Pretty much every gun, pretty much every cyberware, you’re able to use in a non-lethal way. You’re able to knock them down, choke them, make them sleep, and so on,” said Cyberpunk 2077's quest designer Paweł Sasko as we explored Night City.

Shot in the dark

(Image credit: Future)

Two big shooters make the issue too, as we go hands-on with Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Doom Eternal. Both impress for very different reasons, but hunt out our new issue to discover what we think of these returning FPS juggernauts.

With the return to Modern Warfare's roots, it's about realism: “If we’re going to tell a story about characters finding their line and being pushed past [it], feeling like things are morally grey and they’re uncomfortable with it, then we need to make the player, in gameplay, feel uncomfortable,” game director Jacob Minkoff told us in this issue.

(Image credit: Future)

