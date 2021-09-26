October 2021 PS Plus games have leaked early again

For the third consecutive month, someone has reportedly leaked next month's PS Plus freebie line-up before Sony could do so: Hell Let Loose, and Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21.

Just like last month, the rumor comes courtesy of French forum Dealabs (thanks, VGC ), which correctly unveiled September's line-up ahead of Sony's formal announcement. Once again, the leak has reportedly been verified by the site's moderation team which is satisfied that the information contained in the leak is authentic.

This time around, it's Hell Let Loose that's unique to PS5 players, which might be a little surprising given the game isn't even out on console just yet. The multiplayer tactical first-person shooter - which was released on PC earlier this year – is slated to release on next-gen systems PS5 and Xbox Series X next month and sees players fight in the Western and Eastern Fronts of World War 2.

For PS4 players, there's apparently the fan-favorite fighting game Mortal Kombat X up for grabs, plus the much more leisurely golf sim PGA Tour 2K21 for those with a live PS Plus subscription.

There's still time to grab September's PS Plus free games , by the way, which also leaked early last month. Both Predator: Hunting Grounds and Hitman 2 are available for both PS4 and PS5 players, whilst the third game – Overcooked! All You Can Eat – is a "PlayStation 5 bonus game" only for people who've managed to upgrade to Sony's latest home console.

On the subject of PlayStation Plus games... Fall Guys was recently awarded the Guinness World Record for being the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all time .

After thanking the "wonderful Fall Guys community" for its "enthusiasm, feedback, and support" which helped the party game land with a viral smash last summer, developer Mediatonic said: "It’s safe to say that we’ve had our fair share of utterly surprising (but delightful!) moments since Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout stumbled into the world. From BAFTA nominations to a full-on bean-based ESPN documentary, those adorable beans have cropped up in some incredible places!"

"Well, now the team are going to have to start amending their bucket list, as we can joyfully reveal that Fall Guys have made it into...The Guinness Book of World Records!"