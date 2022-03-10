Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer breakdown: Grand Inquisitor, young Luke Skywalker, and 9 other details you may have missed

This is the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer breakdown you've been searching for. After 17 long years, Ewan McGregor finally returns to the Star Wars franchise, donning his iconic Jedi robes to play Obi-Wan once again in the upcoming Disney Plus series. While the Obi-Wan Kenobi series release date is still a couple of weeks away, set for May 25, 2022, Disney has released a tantalizing reveal trailer.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi reveal trailer is full of Easter eggs and character reveals, from returning fan favorites to some surprise appearances from the animated Star Wars shows. If you've seen the trailer and want to know who Rupert Friend is playing in Obi-Wan Kenobi, details on The Inquisitors, a look at a brand-new Star Wars planet, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling to find our Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer breakdown.

Obi-Wan Kenobi takes us back to Tatooine

(Image credit: Disney)

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series takes us back to Tatooine. It's a location all Star Wars fans should be familiar with now, starring prominently in both the original and prequel trilogies, as well as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. We see the location in the Obi-Wan Kenobi reveal trailer, giving us a look at how the sandy planet has fared in the years since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. For those of you who need reminding, the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series is set 10 years after Sheev Palpatine executes Order 66 in an attempt to eliminate all Jedi. Those who survived went into hiding – Obi-Wan included, who heads to Tatooine to live a secret life and keep watch over a young Luke Skywalker.

Young Luke Skywalker is just like his father

(Image credit: Disney)

One of the biggest surprises of the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer was our first look at a young Luke Skywalker. We see the Jedi's (eventual) new hope having his very own 'now this is Podracing' moment on top of uncle Owen and aunt Beru's house. This is the kid that will one day grow up to become the infamous destroyer of Death Stars, played by Mark Hamill, but right now he is sequestered away on Tatooine under the watchful eye of Obi-Wan – away from the attention of the Empire, the Inquisitors, and Luke's father, Darth Vader.

Who plays Obi-Wan Kenobi?

(Image credit: Disney)

Here he is. Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi, 17 years after he last donned Jedi robes in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. McGregor is playing an older, more grizzled version of the Obi-Wan we last saw in action, having spent 10 years in solitude keeping watch over Luke while the Empire scours the galaxy looking for the pair. You see that side to the character reflected in this reveal trailer – there aren't any "Hello there!" moments, nor do we even get to see Obi-Wan wield his iconic blue lightsaber. With the Inquisitors hunting him across the galaxy, it's no surprise that he may have lost a little of his levity.

Meet the Inquisitors

(Image credit: Disney)

The Inquisitors are an organization of Force-sensitive agents who serve the Sith in an attempt to wipe out the remaining Jedi in the galaxy after Order 66. Inquisitors have appeared in a variety of Star Wars media, including Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, Star Wars Rebels, and a variety of Star Wars comics. The group will play a prominent role in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, with this show marking their live action debut. Expect the Inquisitors to be relentless and ruthless in their pursuit of Obi-Wan and young Skywalker.

That's the Fifth Brother

(Image credit: Disney)

We know that Sung Kang (Fast and Furious franchise) is in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and he's previously revealed that he'll wield a lightsaber. At about 01:15 into the trailer, a green-skinned Inquisitor is seen leading Stormtroopers through a neon-soaked alleyway, and it certainly looks like that's Sung Kang. It also looks a lot like he could be playing the Fifth Brother, an Inquisitor from Star Wars Rebels who works closely with Darth Vader. The Fifth Brother wears a similar hat, is similarly grey-green skinned, and is often involved in all of the important Inquisitor dealings – and he's seen in quite a few scenes in the teaser, like a fly on the wall who could perhaps report back to Vader.

Moses Ingram plays Inquisitor Reva

(Image credit: Disney)

This is a brand new Inquisitor we've yet to see in any sort of Star Wars media before. Inquisitor Reva, played by The Queen's Gambit star Moses Ingram, is clearly a major player in the Inquisitor line-up. From the trailer it seems like she's the right hand of The Grand Inquisitor, doling out punishment as she sees fit and trying to sniff out Jedi wherever he sends her. Reva is confirmed to be Force-sensitive and wields a red-bladed lightsaber just like others in the service of the Sith and the Empire. Expect Reva to be a prominent antagonist throughout the series

Rupert Friend plays The Grand Inquisitor

(Image credit: Disney)

The Grand Inquisitor is the highest-ranking Inquisitor who wields a double-bladed lightsaber that has a spinning mechanism. The character was first introduced in Star Wars Rebels, although he's technically in Star Wars: The Clone Wars as a Jedi Temple Guard, as detailed in Ultimate Star Wars. Much like Ahsoka Tano, the Grand Inquisitor became disillusioned by the Jedi Order after the way they handled the Jedi temple bombing and was lured to the Dark side where he took up arms against any Jedi who managed to survive Order 66. The character was voiced by Jason Isaacs (the Harry Potter series) in Star Wars Rebels, but The Grand Inquisitor is played by Rupert Friend (of Homeland fame) in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Warning: Star Wars Rebels spoilers: Okay, so you've been suitably warned… The Grand Inquisitor dies in Star Wars Rebels season 1 after attempting to take down Jedi survivor Kanan Jarrus and his Padawan Ezra Bridger. He let himself die at the hands of Jarrus' lightsaber, rather than face Vader's wrath, resulting in a scramble for other Inquisitors to take his place. Given where the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is placed in the Star Wars timeline, The Grand Inquisitor is still alive and well – and a close, powerful ally to Darth Vader.

A first look at a new Star Wars planet

(Image credit: Disney)

Something that has puzzled fans since the Obi-Wan Kenobi series was first announced was whether the entire show would take place on Tatooine. As evidenced by The Book of Boba Fett, such a feat is possible but ultimately tricky. As confirmed in this trailer, Obi-Wan Kenobi will also take the Jedi to other planets. Showwriter Joby Harold told Entertainment Weekly that one new planet is called Daiyu, which "sort of has a Hong Kong feel to it." We see a glimpse of it here, but given that Reva is prominent it's likely the city will see some action.

Joel Edgerton plays Uncle Owen

(Image credit: Disney)

These days Joel Edgerton is best known for his performances in Loving and Boy Erased. But a long time ago (don't make me say it), Edgerton played Luke Skywalker's Uncle Owen in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. The actor has returned for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, where we see him being threatened by the overreach of the Empire and Inquisitor Reva. Given his animosity towards Ben Kenobi in A New Hope, it's likely we'll get to see where that weariness and hesitation is born from throughout this series.

Return of Darth Vader is teased

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

One of the most exciting aspects of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is the potential reunion between Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, who is confirmed to be returning as Anakin Skywalker – now fully suited and booted in the Darth Vader garb following the fateful Duel on Mustafar. While we aren't given a glimpse at Christensen, we do hear Vader breathing heavily over the flash of the title card to close out the reveal trailer.

Yes, that's Duel of the Fates you can hear

(Image credit: Disney)

And last but not least, yes that is 'Duel of the Fates' you can hear throughout the trailer. The iconic composition from John Williams, which played behind the ever-awesome lightsaber battle between Darth Maul, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. And If you listen closely, you'll also be able to pick out parts of 'Battle of the Heroes' too, which was used to score the climactic lightsaber battle between Obi-Wan and Anakin on Mustafar in Revenge of the Sith.

As master meets apprentice once again in this Disney Plus series, the placement of both of these important pieces of music is surely pointing to the struggle at the heart of the broader conflict.

Obi-Wan Kenobi series is set to launch on May 25, 2022. While you're waiting, check out some of the best shows on Disney Plus or re-watch one of the best Star Wars movies to prepare.