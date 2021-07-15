Nubia claims the DC Amazon throne AND a new ongoing comic book series

One of DC's first Black woman superheroes, Nubia, will be the star of her own ongoing comic book title launching this fall. Nubia & The Amazons will be written by Vita Ayala and Stephanie Williams, with art by Alitha Martinez and Mark Morales.

In the recent Infinite Frontier #0 , Nubia became Queen of the Amazons after her predecessor, Hippolyta, left to join the Justice League. That scene was drawn by Martinez and Morales, coincidentally.

Nubia & The Amazons will follow her rule and the battles she finds along the way.

(Image credit: Alitha Martinez/Mark Morales/Emilo Lopez (DC))

"The world will know her name! After the thrilling events of Infinite Frontier, Nubia becomes queen of Themyscira, but the new title also brings challenges," reads DC's description of Nubia & The Amazons #1.

"With the unexpected arrival of new Amazons, our hero is forced to reckon with her past and forge a new path forward for her sisters. Little does she know, a great evil grows beneath the island and it's up to this former guardian of Doom's Doorway to unite her tribe before paradise is lost forever!"

Nubia was created in 1972 by Robert Kanigher and Don Heck and debuted in 1973's Wonder Woman #204. Originally conceived as a long-lost twin sister for Wonder Woman, the character was later retconned to be simply a fellow Themyscrian Amazon. However you frame it though, she is considered one of the first (if not the first) Black woman superhero characters.

Nubia recently starred in the spring 2021 original graphic novel Nubia: The Real One by LL McKinney and Robyn Smith.

(Image credit: DC)

The "new Amazons" DC's synopsis refers to could be the recently re-introduced Amazons of the Amazon River in South America. After popping up recently in Steve Orlando's Wonder Woman run, they have continued to emerge - with one of their number, Yara Flor, becoming the current Wonder Girl (and star of her own ongoing series).

This would be a total of three Amazon tribes in total - the original Themyscriyans, the war-like Bana-Mighdall, and these Amazons of the Amazon. Sounds like a big task for Nubia, Queen of the Amazons, to handle.

Nubia & The Amazons #1 goes on sale on October 5.