"Novel" next-gen consoles will be at Tokyo Game Show 2020

The first official details for Tokyo Game Show 2020 have been announced, and they seem to confirm that next-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X will have a major presence at the upcoming industry exhibition.

As first reported via Twinfinite, a new press release from Tokyo Game Show organizers CESA has confirmed that the annual event is taking place from September 24 - 27 at the Makuhari Messe venue in Chiba this year and will feature "novel game consoles for the next generation".

"The theme of TGS2020 is ‘The Future Touches Gaming First’", reads the press release. "Games are the most updated and accessible means to experience the emerging technologies that will unlock new possibilities for the future. With the theme of this year, the event expects to provide an opportunity for people to touch and play the latest games and immerse themselves in the feel of an exciting future that is just around the corner."

"Featuring novel game consoles for the next generation, TGS2020 is sure to attract even more attention from around the world. The event will focus on the full-fledged launch of cloud gaming and its advanced gaming environment such as the start of 5G services for commercial use, and will boost the unprecedented gaming experience brought by new platforms."

While we can't confirm whether these "novel game consoles for the next generation" include the PS5 and Xbox Series X (both of which are scheduled to release a few months after the show itself), it's hard to imagine what else CESA is referring to here. By then, of course, we'll know a lot more about both pieces of hardware, but here's hoping TGS 2020 includes hands-on access that can let consumers make their mind up about which one to buy come launch day.

