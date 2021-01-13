No Time to Die release date reportedly set to be delayed – again

If you were looking forward to watching No Time to Die over the Easter weekend, you might be disappointed – the latest Bond movie looks set to face further delays.

The movie is currently scheduled to hit the big screen on April 2, 2021. However, according to Deadline , No Time to Die’s promotional partners have already been given a heads up that the movie is bound to move to an autumn release. A specific date hasn’t been set yet, though.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond will see him joined by the new 007 Lashana Lynch as he comes out of retirement to face off against Rami Malek’s villain, Safin. Meanwhile, the supporting cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris, Léa Seydoux, and Ben Whishaw.

The past year has been a rocky road for No Time to Die – it was originally slated for release in April 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic led to it being delayed until November 2020, then further delays saw it reach its current April 2021 release date. These setbacks are reportedly costing MGM millions of dollars , and the studio is determined to keep the movie on track for a theatrical release to recoup these costs. MGM has yet to reach a deal with any streaming platforms who were unwilling to pay the reported asking price of $600 million.