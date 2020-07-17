Brace yourself, No Time To Die could reportedly be delayed again

Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond was the first to bite the bullet and delay its release date as the Coronavirus pandemic spread, putting various countries into lockdown. One of the years biggest blockbusters, No Time To Die was hoping to make it to cinemas November 20, but things aren’t looking so certain.

The Hollywood Reporter has shared that various market analysts predict cinemas will likely remain closed for the rest of the year. And according to Bond informers MI6 HQ , MGM and Universal are "actively considering" a new release window of Summer 2021 for No Time to Die. Oh no.

As various other studios scramble to reshuffle their release schedules, it looks as though many big hitters will be competing for your ticket next summer. Universal has Fast & Furious 9 set for April 2021, and Jurassic World: Dominion for June. Marvel and DC are also bringing their yearly box office-smashing superheroes to the mix, so where might Craig's iconic British spy fit in? Sorry Bond fans, though there has been no formal word just yet, a delay could be on the way.

No Time To Die finds the spy out of active service and living a tranquil life in Jamaica. This peace is, naturally, short-lived when Felix Leiter comes by asking for help to rescue a kidnapped scientist. A mission that will lead Bond to a villain armed with some dangerous technology. The film will be Daniel Craig’s final performance as 007, and also sees Rami Malek step into the role of the villain. Returning cast includes Ben Whishaw and Lea Seydoux among others.