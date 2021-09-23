Nintendo Switch Online gets N64 and Sega Genesis games this October - for a price

Nintendo Switch Online will add digital collections of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games via a premium expansion pack coming this October.

Announced during today's Nintendo Direct, the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack will seemingly function like the digital libraries of other online services. The main difference here is that these games will be behind an additional paywall, meaning existing Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will have to upgrade their plan to access these retro games.

Nintendo says it will confirm the price point and exact release date of the Expansion Pack in the weeks ahead. For now, have a gander at the games you'll get when the service arrives in October.

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack - Nintendo 64 games at launch

Super Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Starfox 64

Yoshi's Story

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

WinBack

Mario Tennis

Dr Mario 64

Sin and Punishment

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack - Sega Genesis games at launch

Castlevania Bloodlines

Contra Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

Musha

Phantasy Star 4

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Strider

Nintendo plans to add more Nintendo 64 games to the service in the future, including The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, F-Zero X, Mario Golf, Pokemon Snap, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, and Banjo-Kazooie.

To ensure that today's players get the authentic Nintendo 64 experience of wondering how you're supposed to hold the controller, Nintendo's cooked up some wireless, Switch-compatible Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis controllers which will be available to all Nintendo Switch Online members for $49.99. These are optional, and not required to play Nintendo 64 or Genesis games. This explains that mysterious Switch controller patent which raised eyebrows last week.