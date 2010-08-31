Nintendo announces DSi price drop, foreshadows a $200 3DS

Beginning September 12th, new DSi price tags will read "$149.99," a $20 drop from the current price of $169.99. Nintendo has curiously confirmed the drop nearly two weeks ahead of time... curses be to the uninformed gamer who goes out and buys one over the next 12 days. The DSi XL will alsofall from $189.99 to $169.99, and The DS Lite, which continues to be manufactured, will remain at its $129.99 price point.

It's unusual for any company to announce a price cut so far in advance. But then, when the announcement comes on the actual day, recent purchasers go up in arms. Damned if you do, damned if you don't, right? That strangeness aside, this may offer some insight into Nintendo's plans for the 3DS.

The cut, we imagine, ismeant toreinvigorate DS sales now, as well as keep the DSi relevant when the3DS comes out. And it also seems likely that Nintendo istrying to distance its old systems from the price point of the 3DS, which gives more credence to creeping rumors that the upcoming systemwill be priced at a friendly $200.

Theprice and release date for the 3DS will be announced just a couple weeks after the new DS prices go into effect, on September 29th, which further suggests that the drop is related. This, of course, is speculation - all will be revealed next month!

