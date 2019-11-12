New Xbox One shuffle button will make tackling your backlog a lot easier

Your Xbox One will soon feature a shuffle button that takes the indecision out of figuring out which game from your backlog to tackle next. The 'Surprise Me' option presents a random selection from your catalog of games continuously until you've found your next game. The shuffle option is currently only available to Xbox One Alpha Skip-Ahead testers, but it's only a matter of time before all Xbox One players can decide on a game without the internal debate we're all too familiar with.
"Maybe I should finally beat Control, but I'm stuck at that super confusing part and I'm not mentally prepared. Or I could start my Claire campaign in Resident Evil 2, but maybe not 'cause it's dark and the house is empty - Luigi's Mansion 3 is much friendlier, but I've already beaten it three times" and so on, is the sort of internal debate I have every time I find the spare time to sit down and enjoy a video game. And I'm sure it's one to which every gamer with a limited cache of free time can relate. Thankfully, the Xbox One is taking a long-overdue and deeply-appreciated step toward silencing the indecision once-and-for-all, announced on Twitter by Xbox Insider.
We don't yet have a release date for the general public, but Reddit user and tester CaCHooKaMan took a screengrab of the upcoming Surprise Me button in action. From the looks of it, it's simple, intuitive, and can be used as many times as you want.
Video game backlogs are about to grow exponentially with irresistible Black Friday game deals just around the corner.