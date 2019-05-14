New Splinter Cell announced in the most casual way possible [UPDATE: Seems this Ubi boss was trolling us all]

UPDATE: Ubisoft PR sent out an official statement regarding Julian Gerighty's tweets, and it's a bit of rain on the parade that Splinter Cell fans are having right about now. "Julian was obviously joking as Julian likes to do. It looks like our creative directors are having fun right now. We do not have any announcements to make at this time," said Ubisoft. Hopefully Gerighty isn't 'disappeared' overnight as if he were one of Sam Fischer's targets, because Ubisoft is clearly not happy right now.

Original story:

Well, that's one way to reveal new info on a highly anticipated sequel. Julian Gerighty, a creative director at Ubisoft who recently helmed The Division 2 , just posted a celebratory tweet saying that he's working on the next Splinter Cell game. Yes, that beloved stealth action franchise that's been dormant for the past six years. Ubisoft has been very coy about a new Splinter Cell game up until now, with Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot saying in April "at one point you will see something but I can’t say more than that." Now it seems like Gerighty might've spilled the beans before the reveal of Ubisoft's E3 2019 games - or he's made the kind of social media blunder that you hate to see happen.

According to the tweet, Gerighty is "working on the next #SplinterCell" with executive producer Dan Hay (a veteran of the Far Cry series) and creative director Roman Campos Oriola (For Honor). The gang seems to be enjoying their time together in Lyon, France, and wine may or may not involved in the drafting of this tweet.

Working on the next #SplinterCell with @danhaynow and @romcamor in #Lyon.Can’t wait for #E3.Crossover with #TheCrew2 with @_fergus_ :)Only missing @GhostRecon and @Rainbow6Game - but on their way.#FarCry#ForHonor #TheDivision2 #RainbowSixSiege #GhostRecon pic.twitter.com/oiwMPTny9YMay 14, 2019

Moments later, Gerighty tweeted out a message that can be condensed down to "whoops!" - but if that was the case, why not just delete his original tweet? To further complicate things, he then changed his Twitter profile picture from a Division 2 logo to the iconic three-eyed night vision goggles that Sam Fischer wears in every Splinter Cell game.

Ok - plz don’t retweet. I may be in trouble.May 14, 2019

So, is this a snafu of major proportions that has entire teams of marketing folks tearing out their hair right now, or is it all part of a planned tease? Time will tell, particularly if Gerighty's tweets stay intact over the new few hours. Then again, merely knowing that a game is being actively worked on isn't enough to spoil its big reveal these days. Just look at Borderlands 3 , which Gearbox hinted at with the least subtle teaser image ever a few weeks before the loot shooter's big reveal at PAX East. Whatever the case, it sounds like more Splinter Cell is absolutely on the way, and that's reason enough to celebrate. Hopefully we'll get some definitive details (officially sanctioned by Ubisoft) at E3.

