New set of Dragon Age short stories "help paint the picture for the future"

The latest Dragon Age 4 tease comes in the form of four short stories from the franchise's narrative team.

BioWare published the four stories in celebration of Dragon Age Day, an event created by fans to be the Dragon Age equivalent of Mass Effect's N7 Day. According to a teaser from an EA representative, these stories "help paint the picture for the future of Dragon Age, including some insight into the next reveal at The Game Awards."

The four (very) short stories depict a Grey Warden's final battle, a pair of elves hunting an ancient artifact in a shifting forest, a drunk mourning a fallen friend, and a Tevinter magister being outplayed at her own game. Some of the featured characters previously appeared in Dragon Age: Tevinter Nights, a short story anthology which first came out earlier this year.

It's looking more and more like the Tevinter Imperium will be a primary location in Dragon Age 4. The country has figured prominently in the background lore of the games, but we've never been able to visit it ourselves.

These Dragon Age Day celebrations follow directly after a cause for some concern: both Dragon Age 4 executive producer Mark Darrah and BioWare general manager Casey Hudson simultaneously announced their resignation from the studio yesterday . BioWare Austin studio head Christian Dailey has been named as the new executive producer for the project, though last we knew he was also leading work on Anthem's retooling .