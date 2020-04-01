New Rick and Morty season 4 trailer confirms May release date (and lightsaber battles)

Finally: the new Rick and Morty season 4 trailer has done the almost impossible – and revealed when we’ll be watching the last five episodes of the current run. The Adult Swim series returns on Sunday, May 3.

“Prepare yourself,” the voiceover for the new Rick and Morty season 4 trailer begins. Joke’s on you, we’ve been waiting for this day since way back in December when the first half of season 4 ended. Since then, we’ve had weird teasers, an anime short, and several other distractions before the big reveal. But the trailer was well worth waiting for.

Then, to the backing of the impossibly on-the-nose “Boys Are Back in Town,” we catch a glimpse of what the portal-hopping grandson and grandpa duo are up to next: there’s Gundam transformations, lightsaber battles, face-huggers, and even a multi-armed Rick blasting five things at once. Season 4A, eat your heart out.

I know what you’re thinking. Ignore the calendar. It may be April 1, but Adult Swim have a track record of dropping things on April Fool’s Day. The season 3 premiere even went live out of nowhere on April 1, 2017. Because... reasons.

While the Rick and Morty season 4 return date is set in the US – airing on Adult Swim every Sunday from May 3 at 11:30 PM Eastern – we won’t yet have any word on a UK return. We’ll update just as soon as we know.

