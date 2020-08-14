New PS5 rumour suggests next-gen console "struggles" with 4K resolution over Xbox Series X

The PS5 is apparently struggling to produce native 4K resolutions on upcoming next-gen games, according to new information from noted industry insider AestheticGamer.

Writing on Twitter, AestheticGamer claims to have "heard from other devs that PS5 struggles with 4K games in particular so you'll see a lot of fake 4K."

(3/3)the less expensive and more powerful console. I used RE8 as an example, but I've heard from other devs that PS5 struggles with 4k games in particular so you'll see a lot of fake 4k. That doesn't matter to some, but get ready for that too. Xbox X doesn't have the same problemAugust 12, 2020

"That doesn't matter to some, but get ready for that too," they continued, adding that "Xbox [Series] X doesn't have the same problem."

The gossip follows speculation from games industry reporter Jeff Grubb, who also acknowledged potential concerns on a recent episode of the Basement Radio Arcade Podcast that the PS5's internal architecture may "prove troublesome" for game developers in the long run.

"The technology that Sony's using for the PS5 is AMD SmartShift", said Grubb, "and...a lot of people are just assuming the PS5 is going to be right there with the Xbox Series X, and it may be, I don't know for sure, I'm not a developer, but this SmartShift tech is worrisome I think. What it does is it moves power between the CPU and the GPU and developers really haven't had to worry about that, especially on consoles, in the past."

Grubb took to Twitter after to explain that this is only an example of a potential problem that could arise.

OK. This was just an example of a possible issue that could arise. That said, if you are a developer and know anything about working with Smartshift, reach out to me. https://t.co/4bpn0rsO35August 13, 2020

More news is expected to arrive for PlayStation's next-generation console in the coming months as near its Holiday 2020 release, including more information about the PS5 price, user interface, and more. Here's hoping Sony can allay these growing concerns about the system's tech running under the hood.

