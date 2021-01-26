New Pokemon Snap fluffruit can be used to create unique photo opportunities

New Pokemon Snap features a lure known as fluffruit that you can use to create unique photo opportunities.

Nintendo revealed the adorable new name of the lure in New Pokemon Snap in a post on Twitter, along with some shots of Torchic getting ready to munch on the fluffruit, and Pichu and Grookey checking out the tasty treat.

Described as a "tasty fruit" found in New Pokemon Snap's Lental region, Pokemon are said to love fluffruit. You can throw one of these yummy treats near a little critter "to catch its attention or possibly watch it eat", as well as also set up unique photo opportunities.

The fluffruit is a tasty fruit found in Lental that Pokémon love! Throw one near a Pokémon to catch its attention or possibly watch it eat. It’s a great way to set up a unique photo opportunity! #NewPokemonSnap pic.twitter.com/f89VUlXKu0January 25, 2021

In the original Pokemon Snap on the N64, you could use a "Pokemon Food" item that looks just like an apple. By throwing these apples at the Pokemon, you could catch their attention and potentially set up a special shot. It was also a great way to draw Pokemon out if they're hiding away somewhere.

The fluffruit appears to be the same thing, albeit with a much cuter name. The remake of the classic Pokemon photo-snapping adventure that was officially revealed in June last year is set to launch on the Switch on April 30, 2021. Nintendo dropped a shiny new trailer announcing the New Pokemon Snap release date earlier this month, as well as giving a brief glimpse at the character you'll be playing.

Thanks to the game's official product page, the New Pokemon Snap file size was also revealed, along with the mention of "online support".