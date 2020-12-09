New on Marvel Unlimited (December 2020): All the comics arriving this month

Just in time for the holiday buying season, Marvel Comics has revealed its December additions to its digital comics subscription service Marvel Unlimited.

Hot on the heels of its plan to speed up the turnaround from a comic book's release to Marvel Unlimited to three months, the finale of the summer event Empyre will be added this month - as well as the lead-up and first chapter of the recently-concluded X-Men event 'X of Swords.'

Two other major additions this month are the first issues of the new ongoing Black Widow and Iron Man titles. They're joined by the beginning of the limited series Marvel Zombies: Resurrection, Empyre: Aftermath Avengers, Empyre: Fallout Fantastic Four, The Rise Of Ultraman, and Juggernaut.

Marvel Unlimited's back-catalog surpassed 28,000 comics earlier this year, and is available both on the web and on apps for iOS and select Android devices. The service costs $9.99 per month and is accessible with a web browser or via mobile apps for iOS and Android devices.

Here's what's coming to Marvel Unlimited in the month of December:

Week of December 7

Black Widow #1

Cable #4

Empyre #6

Fantastic Four #23

Guardians Of The Galaxy #6

Marvel Zombies: Resurrection #1

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #18

New Mutants #12

Sword Master #10

Wolverine #5

Week of December 14

Amazing Spider-Man #48

Captain Marvel #21

Empyre: Aftermath Avengers #1

Empyre: Fallout Fantastic Four #1

Magnificent Ms. Marvel #14

Marauders #12

The Rise Of Ultraman #1

Web Of Venom: Wraith #1

X-Factor #3

X-Force #12

Week of December 21

Aero #11

Amazing Spider-Man: The Sins Of Norman Osborn #1

Captain America #23

Excalibur #12

Giant-Size X-Men: Storm #1

Hellions #4

Immortal Hulk #0

Immortal Hulk #37

Iron Man #1

Star Wars #6

Star Wars: Darth Vader #5

Thor #7

X-Men #12

X-Men: Marvels Snapshots #1

Week of December 28

Daredevil #22

Doctor Doom #7

Fantastic Four: Antithesis #2

Immortal She-Hulk #1

Juggernaut #1

Maestro #2

Spider-Man #4

Spider-Man Noir #4

Spider-Woman #4

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #5

Venom #28

X Of Swords: Creation #1

