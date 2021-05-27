New on Amazon Prime in June 2021: All the new movies and shows

You know the deal: new month, new batch of movies and TV shows coming to Amazon Prime – and, as usual. we've put them all into this handy list for you. First things first, your next movie night is sorted, with feature-length additions to the streamer like Fight Club, Burn After Reading, and Step Brothers in the US and The Departed, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Legally Blonde across the pond in the UK.
If you're looking for a new TV show to add to your watch list instead, there's the new action-packed Amazon Original, Dom, as well as the final installment of police drama Bosch. You can catch up with Billions season 4 or the first season of Queer as Folk, too. That's just the start of it, too – here's everything new on Amazon Prime in the US and the UK in June 2021, with the three of the biggest highlights at the top.
Dom season 1 – June 4
Dom, a new Amazon original, follows Pedro (Gabriel Leone), the middle class son of a police intelligence officer (Flávio Tolezani), who goes down the wrong path in his teens and ends up as the leader of a notorious criminal gang in Rio de Janeiro. The series shifts between action, adventure, and drama, and Raquel Villar, Mariana Cerrone, and Filipe Bragança also star.
Flack season 2 – June 11
Comedy drama Flack returns for a second season. It follows Robyn, played by Anna Paquin, an American publicist living in London who is adept at cleaning up the messes caused by her clients but not those in her personal life. The series also stars Sophie Okenedo, Genevieve Angelson, and Lydia Wilson, and has featured guest stars like Sam Neill and Daniel Dae Kim.
Bosch season 7 – June 25
The seventh and final season of Amazon's police procedural series Bosch premieres this month, which will see Titus Welliver return as Los Angeles Police detective Harry Bosch. The series also stars Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, and Lance Reddick. And don't worry, Bosch fans, it's not the end of the road just yet – a spin-off series for IMDb TV has already been announced.
Everything new on Amazon Prime US this June
New on Amazon Prime: June 1
- 50/50
- Adaptation
- Ali
- Alive
- American Experience: Stonewall Uprising
- An American Werewolf In London
- Burn After Reading
- Chicken Run
- Colombiana
- Courageous
- Dear John
- Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
- Fight Club
- Growing Up Trans
- Hurley
- I Spy
- Keith Haring: Street Art Boy
- Little Man
- Man in the Orange Shirt season 1
- Mo’ Money
- Queer as Folk season 1
- Rastamouse season 1
- Rent
- Revolutionary Road
- Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World
- Seven Pounds
- Signs
- Slavery by Another Name
- Spring Break
- Step Brothers
- Stomp The Yard
- Take Shelter
- Takers
- Testament Of Youth
- The Fisher King
- The House Bunny
- The L Word: Generation Q season 1
- The Wrestler
- This Means War
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection
- We Own The Night
- Work in Progress season 1
New on Amazon Prime: June 4
- Britannia season 2
- Dom season 1
- The Family Man season 2
New on Amazon Prime: June 9
- Billions season 4
New on Amazon Prime: June 11
- Flack season 2
- Pinocchio
New on Amazon Prime: June 18
- Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado season 1
New on Amazon Prime: June 25
- Bosch season 7
- September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) season 1
Everything new on Amazon Prime UK this June
New on Amazon Prime UK: June 1
- Bad Teacher
- Justice League
- Mother!
- Saint Maud
- Ronin
New on Amazon Prime UK: June 4
- Dom
New on Amazon Prime UK: June 7
- The Interpreter
New on Amazon Prime UK: June 8
- The Danish Girl
New on Amazon Prime UK: June 10
- Hairspray
- The Departed
New on Amazon Prime UK: June 11
- Legally Blonde
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
New on Amazon Prime UK: June 17
- Love, Rosie
New on Amazon Prime UK: June 18
- Godzilla: King of Monsters
New on Amazon Prime: June 21
- Reality Bites
New on Amazon Prime: June 25
- Bosch season 7
- Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
New on Amazon Prime: June 26
- The Emoji Movie
New on Amazon Prime: June 27
- Escape Room
- War Dogs
New on Amazon Prime: June 30
- The Wedding Guest
