New on Amazon Prime in June 2021: All the new movies and shows

You know the deal: new month, new batch of movies and TV shows coming to Amazon Prime – and, as usual. we've put them all into this handy list for you. First things first, your next movie night is sorted, with feature-length additions to the streamer like Fight Club, Burn After Reading , and Step Brothers in the US and The Departed , Godzilla: King of the Monsters , and Legally Blonde across the pond in the UK.

If you're looking for a new TV show to add to your watch list instead, there's the new action-packed Amazon Original, Dom, as well as the final installment of police drama Bosch. You can catch up with Billions season 4 or the first season of Queer as Folk, too. That's just the start of it, too – here's everything new on Amazon Prime in the US and the UK in June 2021, with the three of the biggest highlights at the top.

Dom season 1 – June 4

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Dom, a new Amazon original, follows Pedro (Gabriel Leone), the middle class son of a police intelligence officer (Flávio Tolezani), who goes down the wrong path in his teens and ends up as the leader of a notorious criminal gang in Rio de Janeiro. The series shifts between action, adventure, and drama, and Raquel Villar, Mariana Cerrone, and Filipe Bragança also star.

Flack season 2 – June 11

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Comedy drama Flack returns for a second season. It follows Robyn, played by Anna Paquin, an American publicist living in London who is adept at cleaning up the messes caused by her clients but not those in her personal life. The series also stars Sophie Okenedo, Genevieve Angelson, and Lydia Wilson, and has featured guest stars like Sam Neill and Daniel Dae Kim.

Bosch season 7 – June 25

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The seventh and final season of Amazon's police procedural series Bosch premieres this month, which will see Titus Welliver return as Los Angeles Police detective Harry Bosch. The series also stars Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, and Lance Reddick. And don't worry, Bosch fans, it's not the end of the road just yet – a spin-off series for IMDb TV has already been announced.

Everything new on Amazon Prime US this June

New on Amazon Prime: June 1

50/50

Adaptation

Ali

Alive

American Experience: Stonewall Uprising

An American Werewolf In London

Burn After Reading

Chicken Run

Colombiana

Courageous

Dear John

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Fight Club

Growing Up Trans

Hurley

I Spy

Keith Haring: Street Art Boy

Little Man

Man in the Orange Shirt season 1

Mo’ Money

Queer as Folk season 1

Rastamouse season 1

Rent

Revolutionary Road

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World

Seven Pounds

Signs

Slavery by Another Name

Spring Break

Step Brothers

Stomp The Yard

Take Shelter

Takers

Testament Of Youth

The Fisher King

The House Bunny

The L Word: Generation Q season 1

The Wrestler

This Means War

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection

We Own The Night

Work in Progress season 1

New on Amazon Prime: June 4

Britannia season 2

Dom season 1

The Family Man season 2

New on Amazon Prime: June 9

Billions season 4

New on Amazon Prime: June 11

Flack season 2

Pinocchio

New on Amazon Prime: June 18

Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado season 1

New on Amazon Prime: June 25

Bosch season 7

September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) season 1

Everything new on Amazon Prime UK this June

New on Amazon Prime UK: June 1

Bad Teacher

Justice League

Mother!

Saint Maud

Ronin

New on Amazon Prime UK: June 4

Dom

New on Amazon Prime UK: June 7

The Interpreter

New on Amazon Prime UK: June 8

The Danish Girl

New on Amazon Prime UK: June 10

Hairspray

The Departed

New on Amazon Prime UK: June 11

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

New on Amazon Prime UK: June 17

Love, Rosie

New on Amazon Prime UK: June 18

Godzilla: King of Monsters

New on Amazon Prime: June 21

Reality Bites

New on Amazon Prime: June 25

Bosch season 7

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

New on Amazon Prime: June 26

The Emoji Movie

New on Amazon Prime: June 27

Escape Room

War Dogs

New on Amazon Prime: June 30

The Wedding Guest

