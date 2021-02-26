6 new Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

With another new weekend on the horizon, we're back to bring you another bumper crop of weekly recommendations to see you through from Friday night to Sunday afternoon. And, luckily, there are plenty of new movies and TV shows on all your favorite streaming platforms to get you through another pandemic weekend.

For your next weekend movie night, you've got everything from sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049 to sports drama Creed II to choose from. If you fancy something more light-hearted, try Tom & Jerry, which is making its worldwide debut on HBO Max this weekend. And if you need a new series to sink your teeth into, check out Ginny & Georgia, a new comedy drama on Netflix about an unconventional mother and daughter duo.

As always, we've got more extensive streaming guides if you're in need of further viewing inspiration – check out our lists of the best Netflix movies and the best shows on Amazon Prime to watch right now.

Ginny & Georgia – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Netflix's new comedy drama series follows Ginny (Antonia Gentry), an awkward and angsty 15-year-old who often feels more mature than her charismatic 30-year-old mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey). After years on the run, Georgia finally settles her family in a picturesque town in New England for a normal life after the death of her husband – however, Georgia's past soon threatens to catch up with the whole family. Schitt's Creek's Jennifer Robertson and The Good Wife's Scott Porter also star.

Tom & Jerry – HBO Max

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: US

Releasing simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, Tom & Jerry combines animation with live action performances from Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, and Ken Jong. The movie reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and form their rivalry – a hotel employee, played by Moretz, hires Tom to get rid of Jerry before a big wedding takes place at the hotel. The titular characters are voiced by William Hanna, Mel Blanc and June Foray, via archival recordings.

Blade Runner 2049 – HBO Max

(Image credit: Sony Pictures )

Available: US

The sequel to Ridley Scott's neo-noir sci-fi movie sees Denis Villeneuve take over the director's chair (although Scott was still on board as an executive producer) and Harrison Ford reprise his role as Rick Deckard. New additions to the cast include Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jared Leto, and Robin Wright. Set 30 years after the original movie, Gosling plays K, a replicant "blade runner" who uncovers a secret that threatens to destabilize society and the course of civilization.

Captain Fantastic – Netflix

(Image credit: Bleecker Street)

Available: US

Viggo Mortinsen plays the lead role in comedy drama Captain Fantastic. His character, Ben, is the anarchist patriarch of a family raised "off the grid". Living in the Washington wilderness, he and his wife instill survivalist skills, left-wing politics, and philosophy in their children. However, when tragedy strikes the family, they're forced to reintegrate into society and re-evaluate their priorities after living in isolation for a decade. George McKay, Kathryn Hahn, and Ann Dowd also star. And be warned: it's a tear-jerker.

Creed 2 – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: UK

The sequel to 2015's Creed and the eighth instalment in the Rocky franchise, Creed II stars Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone (who also co-wrote the screenplay), and Tessa Thompson. The movie follows a fight over 33 years in the making, as Donnie Creed (Jordan) meets a new adversary in the ring: Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), son of the man who took the life of Donnie's father in 1985's Rocky IV. A third movie is coming later this year, with Jordan directing.

Star on Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: UK