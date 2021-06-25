6 New Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

You know the drill: another weekend means another new batch of streaming recommendations from us. From Netflix to Disney Plus, we're sure there'll be enough here to keep you entertained from Friday night through to Sunday evening.

If you're planning a movie night, try Liam Neeson's latest actioner, The Ice Road – it's on Netflix in the US and Amazon Prime across the pond in the UK. Alternatively, get spooky with False Positive, a new horror flick from A24 that's available to watch on Hulu, or get stuck into foodie documentary Wolfgang on Disney Plus.

Looking to sink your teeth into a new series instead? No problem – there are plenty of new releases this week, from the comedy drama Sex/Life on Netflix to the final season of the police procedural drama Bosch on Amazon Prime Video. The anime series Godzilla Singular Point is also making its US debut this weekend – to put it briefly, you're spoilt for choice.

The Ice Road – Netflix

Liam Neeson really knows how to break the ice. The no-nonsense action star has a very particular set of skills – and he’s putting them to good use again in The Ice Road, a thriller that sees Neeson’s Mike on the rescue trail after a diamond mine collapses. All the Neeson hallmarks are here: snarling, gunfights, more snarling. It’s bound to be perfect Netflix fare for a lazy weekend.

Godzilla Singular Point – Netflix

Anime series Godzilla Singular Point premiered on Netflix Japan back in March, but now it's finally available to watch in the US and the UK. It follows a grad student and an engineer who are brought together by a mysterious song and end up leading the fight against an unimaginable force that may result in doom for the rest of the world. No pressure, then.

Sex/Life – Netflix

The comedy drama follows a suburban mother whose past and present collide when she takes a trip down memory lane – she used to be a New York City wild child and now she's a sensible, married housewife. The series stars Sarah Shahi (who's set to star in DC's upcoming Black Adam movie alongside Dwayne Johnson), Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, and Margaret Odette.

False Positive – Hulu

Ilana Glazer (AKA the star of comedy series Broad City), Justin Theroux, and Pierce Brosnan star in this new horror from A24 and Hulu, which has been described as a contemporary take on Rosemary's Baby. Lucy (Glazer) is trying to get pregnant – and as if that wasn't complicated enough, something isn't quite right about her fertility doctor (Brosnan), and she's determined to find out what...

Wolfgang – Disney Plus

This new documentary follows the life and career of chef Wolfgang Puck. It's directed by David Gelb, who previously helmed food doc Jiro Dreams of Sushi, which followed elderly sushi master Jiro Ono. Born in Austria, Puck has lived in the US since the '70s, where he owns several fine dining restaurants and created the concept of the celebrity chef – at the expense of his personal life.

Bosch season 7 – Amazon Prime

The seventh and final season of Amazon's police procedural series Bosch premieres this month, which will see Titus Welliver return as Los Angeles Police detective Harry Bosch. The series also stars Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, and Lance Reddick. And don't worry Bosch fans, it's not the end of the road just yet – a spin-off series for IMDb TV has already been announced.