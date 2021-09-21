New House of Gucci images featuring Lady Gaga released

New House of Gucci images featuring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani have been released.

In the photos, which you can see below, Gaga can be seen in a lacy wedding gown, a sparkly clubbing outfit, the red ski suit seen in the film's trailer, and another red outfit with some impressive jewellery. There's also a picture of Gaga's Reggiani dressed in black, leaving a car surrounded by photographers.

The film, directed by Ridley Scott, is based on a true story. Reggiani was married to Maurizio Gucci, who will be played by Adam Driver, and after their divorce was convicted of arranging his assassination.

Alongside Gaga and Driver, the film stars Jeremy Irons as Maurizio's father Rodolfo Gucci, an unrecognizable Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci (who created that iconic double G logo), Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, who helped grow the fashion label internationally, and Salma Hayek as Reggiani's friend Giuseppina Auriemma. The film is based on Sara Gay Forden's book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, with a script from Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna.

Gaga's last film role was in 2018's A Star Is Born, which saw her play pop star Ally opposite Bradley Cooper. She was Oscar-nominated for Best Actress for the role, and took home the Best Original Song award for "Shallow."

While the fashion showcased in the new photos is certainly lavish, not everyone is happy with how the film is shaping up. Maurizio's second cousin Patrizia Gucci criticized the way Leto and Pacino look in the film, and said the family is "truly disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family. They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system… Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything, but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed."

House of Gucci is due for release this November 24. While you wait, check out our guide to all of 2021's upcoming major movie release dates.