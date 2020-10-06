New Apex Legends character called Horizon datamined through latest update

And there's a new Halloween event coming soon

A brand new Apex Legends patch has gone live today, and dataminers have already uncovered a brand new character within the game's files.

Just below, regular data miner Biast12 has uncovered a character referred to as 'Horizon' in the latest Apex Legends patch. According to the datminer themselves, the new character will be featured in a series of "Horizon Challenges," indicating that they might actually not be the next legend joining the Apex Games.

We don't really know anything about Horizon right now except for their codename. The newcomer appears to be a doctor of some sorts, and it looks like she's addressing the player in the datamined video above.

Biast12 has also uncovered an in-game icon and badge within the update's files. The latter is one of the symbols that attaches to a player's card, just above their three trackers.

Elsewhere, regular Apex Legends datminer Shrugtal has been busy. They've uncovered a ton of new character skins themed around a Halloween event, called Shadow Royale. You can see Wraith's upcoming Halloween skin just below, and find the other on Shrugtal's Twitter page.

This Halloween-themed Shadow Royale mode has a different name to last year's Halloween event, called Fright or Fight. Biast12 has uncovered files referencing new abilities for the Halloween mode, which make mention of a wall-running ability (Titanfall's Pilot, is that you?).

Apex Legends has a busy few months ahead of it to round out 2020. The game debuts on the Nintendo Switch later this year, and the cross-play feature will be rolled out in full over the rest of the year.

