New Amazon Prime Video movies and shows in March 2022: Everything streaming this month

This March there are plenty of new movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video – but where should you start?

Well, while we wait for The Boys season 3, there's the animated spin-off series The Boys Presents: Diabolical to tide us over until more live-action mayhem arrives on our screens. Meanwhile, if you enjoyed Being the Ricardos, which was released on the streamer at the end of last year, you might enjoy the documentary Lucy and Desi, directed by Amy Poehler. Plus, the sci-fi comedy-drama Upload returns for season 2, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4continues to stream weekly.

US viewers can enjoy new additions from documentary Blackfish to Oscar-winning movie Crash. Over in the UK, you can catch up on The Walking Dead season 10 or get stuck into Star Trek: Picard season 2, which is streaming weekly in March. Later on in the month, Spencer, the Princess Diana biopic starring Kristen Stewart in an Oscar-nominated performance, arrives too.

New on Prime Video highlights

The Boys Presents: Diabolical – March 4

The Boys Presents: Diabolical is an animated spin-off telling previous unseen stories from The Boys universe. The anthology series is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and features the voices of actors including Seth Rogen, Ben Schwarz, Awkwafina, Andy Samberg, and Kieran Culkin. Expect as much dark humor, gratuitous violence, and superhero satire as the original show and the comic books.

Lucy and Desi – March 4

If you watched Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos, starring Nicole and Javier Bardem as the titular couple, you might like Lucy and Desi, which takes a factual look at the pair. This documentary about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz is directed by Amy Poehler and follows the comedian's rise to fame, her relationship with Arnaz, and the cultural impact of their sitcom, I Love Lucy.

Upload season 2 – March 11

Upload is back for season 2. Created by Greg Daniels, who previously worked on The Office US and Parks and Recreation, the show is set in a version of the near-future where people can upload their consciousness into a virtual afterlife of their choice when they die. All seven episodes of the new season are arriving at once, so you can binge watch to your heart's content.

Everything new on Prime Video this March

New on Prime Video US: March 1

Baby Sheba

Be Cool

Blackfish

Blacula

Coffy

Chronicle

Confessions Of A Shopaholic

Cotton Comes To Harlem

Crash

Dead Poets Society

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Flightplan

Foxy Brown

The Hundred-Foot Journey

Lawless

Liar, Liar

Prince Avalanche

Prometheus

The Proposal

Puss In Boots

Scream, Blacula, Scream!

Spaceballs

Takers

The Tooth Fairy

Weekend At Bernie’s

New on Prime Video US: March 4

The Boys Presents: Diabolical season 1

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada episode 3

Lucy and Desi

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 4 episodes 5-6

New on Prime Video US: March 5

Pete the Cat season 2 part 4

Harina New on Prime Video US: March 10

Harina

New on Prime Video US: March 11

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada episode 4

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 4 episodes 7-8

Upload season 2

New on Prime Video US: March 18

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada episode 5

New on Prime Video US: March 25

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada episode 6

Everything new on Prime Video UK this March

New on Prime Video UK: March 1

The Walking Dead season 10

New on Prime Video UK: March 4

The Boys Presents: Diabolical season 1

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada episode 3

Lucy and Desi

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 4 episodes 5-6

Star Trek: Picard season 2 episode 1

New on Prime Video UK: March 11

Gehraiyaan

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada episode 4

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 4 episodes 7-8

The Postcard Killings

Star Trek: Picard season 2 episode 2

Upload season 2

New on Prime Video UK: March 14

MotoGP Life at Speed

New on Prime Video UK: March 18

Deep Water

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada episode 5

Master

Star Trek: Picard season 2 episode 3

New on Prime Video: March 25