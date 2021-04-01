New on Amazon Prime in April 2021: All the new movies and shows

Another month brings even more excellent new movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video. With a mixture of recent releases like Unhinged, Amazon Originals like Them, and classics like Johnny English, there's something for everyone to enjoy this month. Some gems to look out for include the silent film The Artist and Christopher Nolan's Inception.

Plus, Tom Clancy's Without Remorse premieres April 30. Meanwhile, in the UK, Oscar nominated Sound of Metal, starring Riz Ahmed, arrives on April 12. The good news is, we've got the full list of everything coming to the US and UK, so you can find something new to watch whichever side of the pond you're on. We've also chosen our top three from Amazon's newest offerings, so you can start adding to your watchlist with a glance.

So, without further ado, scroll on to check out everything new on Amazon Prime Video this April.

Them – April 9

Executive produced by Lena Waithe and Little Marvin, the first installment in this series, titled Covenant, follows a Black family who move to a 1950s all-white neighborhood in Los Angeles. Everything seems perfect on the surface, but it soon becomes apparent that there's a lot wrong in the street – including supernatural forces, as well as threats from their neighbors. The trailer promises a spine-chilling vibe and scares a–plenty.

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse – April 30

Starring Michael B. Jordan, this action thriller movie follows a US Navy SEAL who, in the aftermath of his wife's murder, discovers a huge conspiracy. The stakes only get higher when he teams up with another SEAL and a CIA officer, when together they discover something that could start a war between the US and Russia. Expect some high octane action in this Tom Clancy adaptation.

Frank of Ireland – TBA April

This comedy series stars real life brothers Brian and Domhnall Gleeson. Brian plays Frank Marron, a man in his 30s with a serious chip on his shoulder, who also claims to be a musician, despite not having written a song or performed live in quite some time. He's also struggling with the news that his ex-girlfriend has moved on with a new man. Domhnall plays his best friend, Doofus.

Frank of Ireland is, as you might have guessed from the name, set in Dublin, Ireland, and promises plenty of laughs.

Everything new on Amazon US this April

New on Amazon Prime: April 1

A Hologram For The King

Anna Karenina

A Simple Plan

Because I Said So

Bob Roberts

Brüno

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

Chato’s Land

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'

Cohen And Tate

Devil In A Blue Dress

Did You Hear About The Morgans?

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Evan Almighty

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Four Weddings And A Funeral

Frankie & Alice

Girl With A Pearl Earring

Gunfighters Of Abilene

Hancock

Head Of State

How To Train Your Dragon

Inception

Johnny English

Lady In A Cage

Larry Crowne

League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Lords Of Dogtown

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Madea Goes To Jail

Mad Max

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World

Men Of Honor

Milk

Minority Report

Monster's Ball

Moonrise Kingdom

Motel Hell

My Cousin Vinny

New In Town

Open Range

Platoon

Shaft

Shooter

Sleeping With The Enemy

Smiley Face Killers

So I Married An Axe Murderer

That Thing You Do!

The Abyss

The Dead Zone

The Devil’s Double

The Gift

The Happening

The Hunting Party

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

The Pawnbroker

The Program

The Replacement Killers

The Skull

The Sum Of All Fears

Untraceable

Valerie

Waiting To Exhale

What About Bob?

Survivor’s Remorse seasons 1 – 4

New on Amazon Prime: April 2

Unhinged

New on Amazon Prime: April 3

Blair Witch

New on Amazon Prime: April 7

Girl From Monaco

High-Rise

Pulse

Ragnarok

The Answer Man

The Priest

Trollhunter

New on Amazon Prime: April 9

THEM (Amazon Original)

New on Amazon Prime: April 12

Paranormal Activity 4

Spontaneous

New on Amazon Prime: April 14

Burden

Cézanne Et Moi

Terror's Advocate

New on Amazon Prime: April 16

Somewhere

Wander

New on Amazon Prime: April 21

Merantau

Muay Thai Giant

The Hero Of Color City

Venus And Serena

New on Amazon Prime: April 26

The Artist

New on Amazon Prime: April 28

Arrival

Barry Munday

Harlem Aria

Kiltro

The Commune

The Warlords

New on Amazon Prime: April 30

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse (Amazon Original)

New on Amazon Prime: TBA

Frank of Ireland season 1 (Amazon Original)

Everything new on Amazon Prime UK this April

New on Amazon Prime: April 1

The Mauritanian

Click

Dunkirk

Elysium

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters (2016)

Goosebumps

Sausage Party

The Dissident

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

New on Amazon Prime: April 5

American Hustle

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

New on Amazon Prime: April 9

Palm Springs

THEM (Amazon Original)

New on Amazon Prime: April 12

Sound of Metal

Flashforward season 1

The Other Boleyn Girl

New on Amazon Prime: April 15

The Bodyguard

New on Amazon Prime: April 16

Mile 22

New on Amazon Prime: April 23

Shazam!

New on Amazon Prime: April 28

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Austin Powers in Goldmember

London Has Fallen

Olympus Has Fallen

New on Amazon Prime: April 29

Crazy, Stupid, Love

New on Amazon Prime: April 30