New on Amazon Prime in April 2021: All the new movies and shows

Another month brings even more excellent new movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video. With a mixture of recent releases like Unhinged, Amazon Originals like Them, and classics like Johnny English, there's something for everyone to enjoy this month. Some gems to look out for include the silent film The Artist and Christopher Nolan's Inception.
Plus, Tom Clancy's Without Remorse premieres April 30. Meanwhile, in the UK, Oscar nominated Sound of Metal, starring Riz Ahmed, arrives on April 12. The good news is, we've got the full list of everything coming to the US and UK, so you can find something new to watch whichever side of the pond you're on. We've also chosen our top three from Amazon's newest offerings, so you can start adding to your watchlist with a glance.
So, without further ado, scroll on to check out everything new on Amazon Prime Video this April.
Them – April 9
Executive produced by Lena Waithe and Little Marvin, the first installment in this series, titled Covenant, follows a Black family who move to a 1950s all-white neighborhood in Los Angeles. Everything seems perfect on the surface, but it soon becomes apparent that there's a lot wrong in the street – including supernatural forces, as well as threats from their neighbors. The trailer promises a spine-chilling vibe and scares a–plenty.
Tom Clancy's Without Remorse – April 30
Starring Michael B. Jordan, this action thriller movie follows a US Navy SEAL who, in the aftermath of his wife's murder, discovers a huge conspiracy. The stakes only get higher when he teams up with another SEAL and a CIA officer, when together they discover something that could start a war between the US and Russia. Expect some high octane action in this Tom Clancy adaptation.
Frank of Ireland – TBA April
This comedy series stars real life brothers Brian and Domhnall Gleeson. Brian plays Frank Marron, a man in his 30s with a serious chip on his shoulder, who also claims to be a musician, despite not having written a song or performed live in quite some time. He's also struggling with the news that his ex-girlfriend has moved on with a new man. Domhnall plays his best friend, Doofus.
Frank of Ireland is, as you might have guessed from the name, set in Dublin, Ireland, and promises plenty of laughs.
Everything new on Amazon US this April
New on Amazon Prime: April 1
- A Hologram For The King
- Anna Karenina
- A Simple Plan
- Because I Said So
- Bob Roberts
- Brüno
- Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
- Chato’s Land
- Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
- Cohen And Tate
- Devil In A Blue Dress
- Did You Hear About The Morgans?
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
- Evan Almighty
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Four Weddings And A Funeral
- Frankie & Alice
- Girl With A Pearl Earring
- Gunfighters Of Abilene
- Hancock
- Head Of State
- How To Train Your Dragon
- Inception
- Johnny English
- Lady In A Cage
- Larry Crowne
- League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen
- Lords Of Dogtown
- Madea’s Big Happy Family
- Madea Goes To Jail
- Mad Max
- Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World
- Men Of Honor
- Milk
- Minority Report
- Monster's Ball
- Moonrise Kingdom
- Motel Hell
- My Cousin Vinny
- New In Town
- Open Range
- Platoon
- Shaft
- Shooter
- Sleeping With The Enemy
- Smiley Face Killers
- So I Married An Axe Murderer
- That Thing You Do!
- The Abyss
- The Dead Zone
- The Devil’s Double
- The Gift
- The Happening
- The Hunting Party
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- The Man Who Could Cheat Death
- The Pawnbroker
- The Program
- The Replacement Killers
- The Skull
- The Sum Of All Fears
- Untraceable
- Valerie
- Waiting To Exhale
- What About Bob?
- Survivor’s Remorse seasons 1 – 4
New on Amazon Prime: April 2
- Unhinged
New on Amazon Prime: April 3
- Blair Witch
New on Amazon Prime: April 7
- Girl From Monaco
- High-Rise
- Pulse
- Ragnarok
- The Answer Man
- The Priest
- Trollhunter
New on Amazon Prime: April 9
- THEM (Amazon Original)
New on Amazon Prime: April 12
- Paranormal Activity 4
- Spontaneous
New on Amazon Prime: April 14
- Burden
- Cézanne Et Moi
- Terror's Advocate
New on Amazon Prime: April 16
- Somewhere
- Wander
New on Amazon Prime: April 21
- Merantau
- Muay Thai Giant
- The Hero Of Color City
- Venus And Serena
New on Amazon Prime: April 26
- The Artist
New on Amazon Prime: April 28
- Arrival
- Barry Munday
- Harlem Aria
- Kiltro
- The Commune
- The Warlords
New on Amazon Prime: April 30
- Tom Clancy's Without Remorse (Amazon Original)
New on Amazon Prime: TBA
- Frank of Ireland season 1 (Amazon Original)
Everything new on Amazon Prime UK this April
New on Amazon Prime: April 1
- The Mauritanian
- Click
- Dunkirk
- Elysium
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters (2016)
- Goosebumps
- Sausage Party
- The Dissident
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
New on Amazon Prime: April 5
- American Hustle
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
New on Amazon Prime: April 9
- Palm Springs
- THEM (Amazon Original)
New on Amazon Prime: April 12
- Sound of Metal
- Flashforward season 1
- The Other Boleyn Girl
New on Amazon Prime: April 15
- The Bodyguard
New on Amazon Prime: April 16
- Mile 22
New on Amazon Prime: April 23
- Shazam!
New on Amazon Prime: April 28
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- London Has Fallen
- Olympus Has Fallen
New on Amazon Prime: April 29
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
New on Amazon Prime: April 30
- Tom Clancy's Without Remorse (Amazon Original)
- Blades of Glory
- Love Fraud season 1