Netflix's The Last Kingdom is getting a movie following its final season

The Last Kingdom is getting a Netflix movie.

Deadline reports that the film, titled Seven Kings Must Die, will be two hours long, with cameras rolling in early 2022 in Budapest – per the report, filming starts "shortly before" season 5 arrives. Alexander Dreymon, who both executive produces and plays Uhtred in the series, made the announcement at London's MCM Comic Con.

"It's been such a privilege to tell Uhtred's story for five seasons,” Dreymon said. "I'm so grateful to our fans. They have been immensely loyal to The Last Kingdom and thanks to their support, the team is getting together for another round."

As for the cast, Dreymon will be back, and, according to Deadline, much of the rest of the cast will also return – and there'll be newcomers in the mix, too.

Producer Nigel Marchant also said that season 5 "fully concludes the series," but added that "there was always one more story that we wanted to tell."

Ed Bazalgette will direct, with Martha Hillier penning the script. Dreymon and Hillier will executive produce.

The Last Kingdom is based on Bernard Cornwell's Saxon Stories, and was originally a BBC2 series before Netflix took full control from season 3. The series sees the arrival of the Great Heathen Army to Britain, and Alfred the Great's struggle to keep the Vikings at bay.

There's no release date for The Last Kingdom season 5 just yet