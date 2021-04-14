Netflix's Chadwick Boseman documentary is coming to the streamer for a limited time

Chadwick Boseman's acting career will be celebrated in a new Netflix documentary. Dropping this weekend, Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist will only be available to stream for 30 days. The actor, known for playing T'Challa in the MCU, died from colon cancer in August 2020.

He's the favorite to win Best Actor at the Oscars this year for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom , his last role before his death – he's only the seventh actor to ever be posthumously nominated for an acting Academy Award. He's already earned Best Actor wins at the Golden Globes (making him the first Black actor to win the gong posthumously), the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Gotham Awards, and the Critics' Choice Awards.

The documentary will feature a host of famous faces, including Viola Davis, Boseman's co-star in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, his Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira, and Spike Lee, who directed Boseman in his Vietnam War drama Da 5 Bloods . The actor never disclosed his diagnosis to his colleagues, and he worked through his illness while filming all of the aforementioned movies.

Netflix describes Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist as "an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor’s incomparable artistry, and the acting process which informed his transformative performances", while the A-list guests will "take us behind the scenes to explore Boseman’s extraordinary commitment to his craft".