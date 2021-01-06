Netflix will be pulled from 3DS and Wii U in June, still no word on a Switch launch

Netflix has been removed from the Wii U and 3DS eShop, and will be shut down on both of those platforms entirely come June 30. It's with just a hint of irony, then, that I remind you all that it's been almost four years since the Switch launched and we still haven't heard a word about Netflix coming to the portable console.

As spotted by Nintendo Life, a page on the Nintendo support site confirms the details. "The Netflix app was removed from Nintendo eShop on Wii U and Nintendo 3DS Family systems on Dec 31st, 2020. They are no longer available for new users to download. It is possible for existing users to re-download these applications at this time. Service for both applications will be discontinued on June 30th, 2021. Thank you for your support of these applications over the years," the message reads.

Most of us have Netflix on a few different devices, but the versatility of the Switch would make for the perfect platform. You could be watching your favorite show on the big screen from the couch one second and then lying in bed watching on the Switch screen the next. I'm also not above admitting that bathroom breaks would no longer be the interruptions they are now.

Despite the Switch being one of the very few devices with a screen without Netflix, Nintendo suggested back in 2017 that it would be coming at a later date. Hopefully for those still relying on Nintendo consoles to stream Netflix, that date arrives before the app is removed from Wii U and 3DS this Summer.

