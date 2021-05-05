Netflix reveals first look at All Quiet on the Western Front starring Daniel Brühl

By

Here's our first look at the upcoming World War 1 drama

Daniel Brühl in The Alienist
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Netflix has released the first look at its upcoming German-language adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front. 

The new behind the scenes shots are dramatic black and white images, which show a soldier in a trench littered with bodies. The new adaptation, starring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Daniel Brühl, is set to be one of the biggest budget movies to ever come out of Germany. 

Based on the 1929 classic novel about World War I by former German infantryman Erich Maria Remarque, the script has been penned by former Washington Post journalist Ian Stokell and producer and actor Lesley Paterson. The novel follows teenagers Paul Baumer and his friends Albert and Muller, who voluntarily enlist in the German army. Initially passionately patriotic, their preconceptions about what’s right and wrong quickly crumble away as they witness the horrors of life on the front.

Edward Berger is on board to direct, who’s previously helmed projects like the Showtime series Patrick Melrose starring Benedict Cumberbatch and AMC’s The Terror featuring Tobias Menzies and George Takei.

This isn’t the first time the novel has been adapted – a version made for the screen soon after its publication went on to win Best Picture at the 1930 Oscars and a Golden Globe-winning TV movie followed in 1979. However, this is the first time it’s been adapted by a German filmmaker. 

There’s no release date for All Quiet on the Western Front yet, but in the meantime, you can check out our list of the best Netflix movies you can stream right now.