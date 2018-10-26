Multiple Resident Evil games coming to Switch next year, including Resident Evil 4

As Capcom USA announced on Twitter earlier today, Capcom is bringing "multiple fan favorites" to the Nintendo Switch next year, including the original Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, and Resident Evil 4. For those keeping score: this will be Resident Evil 4's twelfth release since its 2005 debut, and its third Nintendo system at that. And to think, we still give Bethesda crap for copious Skyrim ports. Hell, now all we need is an Alexa edition of RE4 and we'll have the whole set.

Capcom is bringing multiple fan favorites to Nintendo Switch! Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, and Resident Evil 4 will each be launching on Nintendo Switch in 2019! We'll have more info soon!October 26, 2018

The surprise tweet from Capcom USA didn't specify whether these are the only big games from Capcom's stable coming to Switch next year, but it did mention that more information will be coming soon. Granted, that may just mean that more exact release dates for these Resident Evil games are on the way; all we currently we know is that they're coming in 2019. If we're lucky, Capcom will add more games to its list of Switch ports in the coming months.

Then again, we've already got Monster Hunter: Generations and Okami , so I'm pretty much set for Switch ports of Capcom games if I'm honest. That being said, I'd love to see Resident Evil 5 make the jump. Say what you want about it: Resident Evil 5 is a damn good co-op game, and the Switch would be a perfect fit for it.