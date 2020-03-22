Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition has disappeared kompletely from Steam

Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition has been removed from Steam.

While not formally confirmed by publisher Warner Bros. nor Steam operator Valve, ResetEra members noted the game had been withdrawn when perusing the store page, with prospective players warned that "at the request of the publisher, Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition is no longer available for sale on Steam" (thanks, VG24/7 ).

Without formal confirmation of the removal, Mortal Kombat fans can only speculate on the reasons why. Many opine it might have something to do with the guest fighter Freddy Kruger, who appears fresh from his nightmareish appearances in A Nightmare on Elm Street. With his US rights recently returning to creator Wes Craven's estate (via Bloody Disgusting ), it's possible Warner needs to draw up a new agreement to keep him on the roster.

That's only speculation, though, and doesn't quite explain why the game has seemingly been withdrawn worldwide and not just in the US.

If you were thinking of jumping back in – and ResetEra certainly suggests some had been thinking of it, despite the game's age – players who already have the game in their libraries should be good to go despite the change.

Announced way back in 2012, the Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition packs all the DLC that was released with the NertherRealm reboot, including new characters like Skarlet, Kenshi, and Rain; as well the “Klassic” fighters, klassic skins, and an honest-to-goodness code for a free copy of the original Mortal Kombat movie from 1995 via PlayStation Network or Xbox Live. Those were the days, eh?